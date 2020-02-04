Disha Patani Says She Suffered Injury While Rehearsing for Malang Song

Disha Patani is an actress who pays constant attention to her health and fitness. Despite this, she is prone to injuries from time to time.

Disha recently saw the release of the song Hui Malang from her upcoming Bollywood film Malang. Prior to the release of the song, the actress revealed that she had once injured herself badly while rehearsing for the shoot of the song sequence. In a picture shared on her Instagram story, she could be seen sitting with one of her knees appearing reddish, indicating a possible injury.

Malang will see Disha paired alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. This will be the first time the actors will be sharing the screen space. Apart from them, the film's cast also includes Kunal Kemmu, Elli Avram and Anil Kapoor. Anil is seen in the trailer of Malang as a police officer. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is slated to release on February 7.

Disha had earlier revealed that she had suffered an injury while shooting for Salman Khan's Bharat (2019). Her role in the film included numerous acrobatic stunts including jumping through hoops. However, Disha will be acting alongside Salman again in his upcoming film titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is scheduled to release on May 22 as Salman's yearly Eid gift for his fans.

