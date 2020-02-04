Disha Patani Says She Suffered Injury While Rehearsing for Malang Song
Disha Patani will be making her next big-screen appearance alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in Mohit Suri's 'Malang', releasing February 7.
Disha Patani will be making her next big-screen appearance alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in Mohit Suri's 'Malang', releasing February 7.
Disha Patani is an actress who pays constant attention to her health and fitness. Despite this, she is prone to injuries from time to time.
Read: Disha Patani Thanks Fans for 30 Million Followers on Instagram, Here are Indian Actresses Who Top Her
Disha recently saw the release of the song Hui Malang from her upcoming Bollywood film Malang. Prior to the release of the song, the actress revealed that she had once injured herself badly while rehearsing for the shoot of the song sequence. In a picture shared on her Instagram story, she could be seen sitting with one of her knees appearing reddish, indicating a possible injury.
Malang will see Disha paired alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. This will be the first time the actors will be sharing the screen space. Apart from them, the film's cast also includes Kunal Kemmu, Elli Avram and Anil Kapoor. Anil is seen in the trailer of Malang as a police officer. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is slated to release on February 7.
Disha had earlier revealed that she had suffered an injury while shooting for Salman Khan's Bharat (2019). Her role in the film included numerous acrobatic stunts including jumping through hoops. However, Disha will be acting alongside Salman again in his upcoming film titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is scheduled to release on May 22 as Salman's yearly Eid gift for his fans.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Poco X2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Specifications, Offers, Availability and More
- This Artist Tricked Google Maps to Create Fake Traffic With 99 Spare Phones
- TikTok's New Bizzare Challenge Has Users Blindly Flashing Phone Camera Into Their Eyes
- These 2 Brothers Recreated 'Toy Story 3' over 8 Years Using Stop-Motion and Real Toys
- Cristiano Ronaldo Ruins Fiorentina Keeper's Mind Games, Nets 2 Penalties Against Him