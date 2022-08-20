Disha Patani Roped In For Suriya’s Next? What We Know

Actress Disha Patani is all set to be a part of Suriya’s upcoming film, according to reports. Reportedly, the shooting of this film will commence in Chennai on August 22 after a muhurat puja. Siruthai Siva will direct the movie. It is jointly produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja and UV Creations. Renowned composer Devi Sri Prasad will compose music for the venture.

There are reports that an official announcement of Disha and Devi Sri Prasad will be made during the film puja. There were speculations that Pooja Hegde was first expected to play the female lead. Rumours were also rife that Anirudh Ravichander or Ravi Basur will be roped in for music. However, the makers decided to go with Disha and Devi Sri Prasad.

If the reports prove to be true, it will be Disha’s second project with Suriya. They were first seen working in an advertisement. In the case of Devi Sri Prasad, it will be his fifth project with Suriya. They have collaborated together for films like Mayavi, Aaru, Singam, and Singam 2 previously.

According to reports, Suriya will be seen sporting a new look in this project. Reports have also emerged that the film’s unit will move to Goa after completing the schedule in Chennai. The unit is planning to shoot in Goa for a month. The film is tentatively titled Suriya 42. Other details related to the plot and cast are not revealed yet.

According to reports, the announcement of this film was made two years ago. The shooting of the film got stuck due to coronavirus and other issues. There are reports that this film will get a pan-India release.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here