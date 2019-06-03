English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Disha Patani Says Her Mother Stalks Her on Instagram Under a Different Name
In a candid interview with an entertainment network, actress Disha Patani opened up about what her parents think about her social media presence.
Image of Disha Patani, courtesy of Instagram
Images and videos posted by Disha Patani on her Instagram account are so popular that the 26-year-old actress, at this point in time, has a fan following of 21.6 million strong on the popular site, making her one of the most trending and popular celebrities in Bollywood. Her style statement is on-point, in all her pictures, while she gives out major fitness and entertainment goals through her training and dance videos.
Although all this love showered on her is not without criticism, or in the more accepted term, trolling. A few of her images and posts do attract negative comments time to time. The much talked about celebrity, Disha, was recently confronted with a question about how her parents feel about her social media presence, prompting her to respond to the benefits and ill-effects of media life on the family.
In a candid conversation with Bombay Times, Disha said that her mother and father are "extremely cool" and "supportive" of her choices and that she tries to respond to them by being open about her work. She said (via Timesnow.com), "I think they are cool with it. My parents have been extremely supportive of me. I've always shared the pictures I shoot with my family because I want to keep them in the know. My mother is on Instagram now, with a different name. She stalks me, so I don’t send the pictures anymore."
She added, "I know they (her parents) are watching me. They know it's work, and I am not doing anything wrong. I am sure they are proud of me. Of course, my father feels awkward whenever I send my pictures on the family group. After all, he is a father."
Disha will be seen in Bharat, essaying the character of Radha, opposite Salman Khan. The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal roles, arrives in theaters on June 5. Meanwhile, Disha is also shooting for Mohit Suri's Malang, set to release on February 14, 2020.
