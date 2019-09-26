Disha Patani Says She Does Not Like Watching Her Own Films

Starring in major films like Bharat, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2, actress Disha Patani has started making her own space in Bollywood. Recently, the actress revealed that she doesn’t like watching her own film once she finishes shooting for it. She completely detaches herself from her onscreen character and goes back to being herself very soon.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Disha said, “A project has to intrigue me. If I feel like, this is who I want to be in life at some point, I will do it. Every role and film comes with a certain amount of pressure but that has nothing to do with how well your last film did. You don’t know how people are going to react to a story. Sometimes, you may like the story but finally, what comes out on screen isn’t what you envisioned so you can’t always be sure that all your films will work.”

The actress prefers not to watch how her own acting turns out to look like on big screens and thinks that the audiences are the best judges for her performance.

Apart from this, Disha will be next seen in Mohit Suri's romantic thriller Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. It also has Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release in 2020.

