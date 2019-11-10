Disha Patani Says She doesn't Want to 'Stick to One Kind of Films'

Disha Patani is currently juggling with three projects at a time--Mohit Suri’s Malang, Prabhudeva’s Radhe and Raaj Shaandilyaa’s KTina. Referring to the different roles in her upcoming projects, the actress talked about not ‘sticking to one kind of film’, in a recent interview.

As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, she shared how working in different films has a different offering and why she does not want to limit herself to one particular kind. "Be it 'masala' films or content-driven cinema, both have their unique benefits and I want to learn not one, but all aspects of it. So in a way, it has always been somewhere at the back of my mind that I don’t want to stick to one kind of films".

Her upcoming movie Malang is romantic thriller and will star Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in lead roles and is scheduled for a February 14 release next year. The movie wrapped up its shooting schedule in October.

KTina is about a superstitious small town Punjabi girl. The movie is being helmed by Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa under Ekta Kapoor's production. The first look of Disha's character was shared by Ekta earlier and people speculated whether it was a biopic of the TV mogul.

After Bharat, Radhe will be her second collaboration with Salman Khan. In an earlier interview, she had shared about being thrilled to work with the actor. The movie recently went on the floors.

And the journey begins . . . #RadheEid2020

