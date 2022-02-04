Disha Patani Says She Has A Busy 2022 With Yodha And Ek Villain 2

Disha Patani has had her share of movies. The actress began her journey with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, playing Sushant Singh Rajput’s on-screen girlfriend Priyanka Jha and has gone to star in some interesting films. These include Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While she has not had a theatrical release since 2020, the actress assures that fans will see more of her soon.

She recently completed filming for Karan Johar’s action drama ‘Yodha,’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, she also has ‘Ek Villain 2’ due out this year, among her other professional commitments. With a jam-packed schedule this year, the talented actress has her hands full with multiple projects of varying genres.

“I am very excited for 2022. I have ‘Ek Villain 2’ releasing and have also finished shooting for Yodha, so it’s going to be a busy year for me,” Disha recently said. The beauty queen vouches for her highly anticipated big-ticket releases, as she informs further, “Both ‘Ek Villain 2’ and ‘Yodha’ have been very different from each other with regards to genre, storyline and also gave me the opportunity to work with some talented filmmakers. Apart from these projects, there are some fascinating scripts which I am reading and if everything goes well then you would hear about it soon”.

Although fans are waiting to see Disha back on the big screen, the actress continues to engage with fans on Instagram. She often shares posts from her holidays, of her family and her fitness training. Earlier this week, Disha introduced fans to her pet dog Chi Chi. She also shared a reel showing her three pet dogs playing in the room. She also shared a video in which she was attempting a backflip and a side flip. The video received reactions from many, including her rumoured boyfriend actor Tiger Shroff. “Cleann," he said, referring to her flips.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.