Disha Patani Says She Was a Tomboy, Bollywood Celebrates Karan Johar's Birthday
A fan thanks Arjun Kapoor for 'India's Most Wanted,' Netflix and Hotstar debate on Twitter and Hina Khan opens up about her Cannes controversy.
Actress Disha Patani, who has a dedicated fan following since she stepped into showbiz, says she has never been romantically approached by anyone in real life. Despite have thousands of likes and comments on her Instagram photos, Disha says that no one has ever tried to flirt with her in real life.
In another news, reacting to India's Most Wanted, a real-life blast survivor from Pune wrote a special message for Arjun Kapoor and team on Twitter. A user name Harsh Hede thanked the cast and crew members for telling his story in the film.
Also, filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 47th birthday today. On the special occasion, almost all of the industry celebrities wished him on social media and streaming giant Netflix also announced a collaboration with him, which will be in form of a dating show titled What The Love?
Disha Patani is one of the most popular among the new crop of actresses and raises temperatures with her attractive photos and dance videos on social media. However, during a candid interaction with DNA, she claimed that growing up, she was a tomboy and that no guy has ever come up to her and said that they find her hot.
Karan Johar, who is celebrating his birthday in New York today, says he has a lot to achieve before he turns 50. Looking back at all his achievements, he is a tad bit sad about the fact that he spends lesser time with his kids - Yash and Roohi - who are still toddlers.
Arjun Kapoor-starrer India’s Most Wanted deals with terror outfits currently in operation. The crime thriller pays a homage to slain citizens and functions as a befitting tribute to the unsung heroes of India. Getting emotional over Arjun's film, a survivor of one of these bomb blasts that took place in German Bakery in 2010 took to social media to thank Arjun for the film.
While friends and family of Hina Khan applauded her noticeable presence at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival, there was a controversy around her when a journalist made a negative comment. Ina an interview, Hina told Anupama Chopra, "I did feel bad, I won't deny. I did feel that it was not necessary. Coming from somebody sitting at such a huge position, it was disheartening."
Netflix is known for posting quirky tweets and maintaining an interesting social media presence. One user matched their wit, saying he might be cheating on Netflix with a Hotstar Premium. That started off a series of comments back and forth between the two OTT platforms, which is too hilarious to be missed.
