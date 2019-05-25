Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
3-min read

Disha Patani Says She Was a Tomboy, Bollywood Celebrates Karan Johar's Birthday

A fan thanks Arjun Kapoor for 'India's Most Wanted,' Netflix and Hotstar debate on Twitter and Hina Khan opens up about her Cannes controversy.

News18.com

Updated:May 25, 2019, 8:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Disha Patani Says She Was a Tomboy, Bollywood Celebrates Karan Johar's Birthday
Images of Disha Patani, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor
Loading...
Actress Disha Patani, who has a dedicated fan following since she stepped into showbiz, says she has never been romantically approached by anyone in real life. Despite have thousands of likes and comments on her Instagram photos, Disha says that no one has ever tried to flirt with her in real life.

In another news, reacting to India's Most Wanted, a real-life blast survivor from Pune wrote a special message for Arjun Kapoor and team on Twitter. A user name Harsh Hede thanked the cast and crew members for telling his story in the film.

Also, filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 47th birthday today. On the special occasion, almost all of the industry celebrities wished him on social media and streaming giant Netflix also announced a collaboration with him, which will be in form of a dating show titled What The Love?

Read: Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu Like Virat Kohli's Swag in Captains of the World Cup Pic

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Disha Patani is one of the most popular among the new crop of actresses and raises temperatures with her attractive photos and dance videos on social media. However, during a candid interaction with DNA, she claimed that growing up, she was a tomboy and that no guy has ever come up to her and said that they find her hot.

Read: No Guy has Come Up to Me and Said That They Find Me Hot, Says Disha Patani

Karan Johar, who is celebrating his birthday in New York today, says he has a lot to achieve before he turns 50. Looking back at all his achievements, he is a tad bit sad about the fact that he spends lesser time with his kids - Yash and Roohi - who are still toddlers.

Read: At 47, Birthday Boy Karan Johar is Both Excited and Anxious About Approaching Mid-Point in Life

Also read: Twitter Not Totally Happy with Netflix Announcing Karan Johar's New Dating Show

Arjun Kapoor-starrer India’s Most Wanted deals with terror outfits currently in operation. The crime thriller pays a homage to slain citizens and functions as a befitting tribute to the unsung heroes of India. Getting emotional over Arjun's film, a survivor of one of these bomb blasts that took place in German Bakery in 2010 took to social media to thank Arjun for the film.

Read: German Bakery Blast Survivor Thanks Arjun Kapoor for Telling His Story in India's Most Wanted

Also read: Aladdin Races Ahead of PM Narendra Modi and India's Most Wanted in Box Office Battle

While friends and family of Hina Khan applauded her noticeable presence at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival, there was a controversy around her when a journalist made a negative comment. Ina an interview, Hina told Anupama Chopra, "I did feel bad, I won't deny. I did feel that it was not necessary. Coming from somebody sitting at such a huge position, it was disheartening."

Read: Hina Khan Opens Up About Controversial Comment on Her Cannes Debut, Says It Made Her Sad

Netflix is known for posting quirky tweets and maintaining an interesting social media presence. One user matched their wit, saying he might be cheating on Netflix with a Hotstar Premium. That started off a series of comments back and forth between the two OTT platforms, which is too hilarious to be missed.

Read: Are You Cheating on Netflix with Hotstar? The Streaming Giant Might Be 'Insecure'

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram