Disha Patani Sends Bouquet of Roses to Tiger Shroff's Mom on Valentine's Day

Disha Patani, who is basking in the success of her latest release Malang surely knows how to make people close to her feel special. The actress is rumoured to be dating her Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff and the two are often been spotted together on dinners and parties. On Valentine’s Day, Disha surprised Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff with an adorable gift.

Delighted by her gesture, Ayesha posted a picture on her Instagram with a bouquet of roses she received from Disha. “The cutest valentine from my fellow twin (heart emojis) thank you deeshu!.” reads the caption.

Disha replied to the post in the comments section as, "Love you aunty (heart emojis)”.

Earlier this week, Disha and Ayesha had attended director Ahmed Khan's wedding anniversary party. They had a gala time and seemed to enjoy each other’s company. Ahmed Khan’s wife Shaira shared a post showing the three women having fun.

Disha is close to Tiger’s family and has previously shared pictures with the actor’s sister Krishna Shroff on social media. They frequently comment of each other’s posts too.

When Disha shared a workout video two days ago, Ayesha and Krishna Shroff were quick to react. Ayesha was all praise while Krishna’s reaction was filled with flexing muscles emoticons.

Meanwhile, Disha is next prepping for Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

The diva will also feature in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. The film marks their second collaboration after 2019 release Bharat.

