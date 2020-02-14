Disha Patani Sends Bouquet of Roses to Tiger Shroff's Mom on Valentine's Day
On Valentine’s Day, Disha Patani surprised Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha with a bouquet of roses.
On Valentine’s Day, Disha Patani surprised Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha with a bouquet of roses.
Disha Patani, who is basking in the success of her latest release Malang surely knows how to make people close to her feel special. The actress is rumoured to be dating her Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff and the two are often been spotted together on dinners and parties. On Valentine’s Day, Disha surprised Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff with an adorable gift.
Delighted by her gesture, Ayesha posted a picture on her Instagram with a bouquet of roses she received from Disha. “The cutest valentine from my fellow twin (heart emojis) thank you deeshu!.” reads the caption.
Disha replied to the post in the comments section as, "Love you aunty (heart emojis)”.
Earlier this week, Disha and Ayesha had attended director Ahmed Khan's wedding anniversary party. They had a gala time and seemed to enjoy each other’s company. Ahmed Khan’s wife Shaira shared a post showing the three women having fun.
Disha is close to Tiger’s family and has previously shared pictures with the actor’s sister Krishna Shroff on social media. They frequently comment of each other’s posts too.
When Disha shared a workout video two days ago, Ayesha and Krishna Shroff were quick to react. Ayesha was all praise while Krishna’s reaction was filled with flexing muscles emoticons.
Meanwhile, Disha is next prepping for Ekta Kapoor's KTina.
The diva will also feature in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. The film marks their second collaboration after 2019 release Bharat.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's What Urvashi Rautela Has to Say About Delhi Girls on Valentine's Day
- Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Varun Dhawan's Fight Video from Goes Viral, Watch Here
- Priyanka Chopra Shares 20 Years Old Picture of Herself When She Won Miss World, See Here
- Democrat Pres Candidate Michael Bloomberg's Campaign Takes a 'Meme' Turn
- Anand Mahindra Has the Perfect 'Prescription for Life' for His Followers