Disha Patani Sends Love to Kung Fu Yoga Co-star and 'Legend' Jackie Chan

Bollywood actress Disha Patani worked with international action movie star Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. The Indian beauty got this dream opportunity in 2017. She played an archaeology professor who is also an expert in yoga and martial arts techniques, while Jackie played the role of a professor who teams up to find a treasure.

Now, Disha posted a lovely message for him on social media. She shared Jackie's throwback image and posted two heart and flower emoticons each, as she wrote, "Legend". He is snapped candid in this pic from his youth. Jackie rocks a trendy cap with shades hanging on his T-shirt. This pic of the action star certainly reminds us of all the movies he did while in his early days.

On the work front, Disha has completed shoot for her upcoming movie opposite Salman Khan, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Her other releases like Ek Villain 2 and KTina are much awaited as well.

Disha, on Sunday, treated her fans with her glamorous pictures and videos. In the short Instagram clip, Disha is seen flaunting her make-up. "Sunday morning make-up... glitter and pink's," she captioned the clip.

Her sun-kissed pics are also ruling over fans' hearts.

In KTina, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Disha features with Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. Rumours suggest the film could bear shades of Ekta's life.