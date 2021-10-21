Disha Patani Serves Major Make-up Inspiration to Go Along with Tie Dye Trend

Bollywood actress Disha Patani brightened up the Instagram feed of her 46.9 million followers on Thursday. The 29-year-old actress posted a selfie, sharing a fresh glam look that may even inspire your style choices. The actress was seen wearing a printed graphic t-shirt as she posed for the camera. She amped up her style game with layered necklace and a winged eyeliner.

Adding a blue heart emoticon to the caption the actor posted the picture on her social media handle earlier today. It has already received over one million likes within three hours as fans and fellow celebrities from the film industry shared their reaction in the comments section. Warda Khan S Nadiadwala, wife of film producer Sajid Nadiadwala echoed Disha’s caption and commented with a series of blue heart emoticons. Disha’s close friend Krishna Shroff and sister of actor Tiger Shroff also shared her reaction in the comments. Krishna hyped up her friend as she wrote in capital letters, “So good.”

Tiger and Disha are rumoured to be in a romantic relationship, although neither of them have officially confirmed the speculation.Disha’s earlier Instagram posts also reveal how the actor likes to add an element of drama into her make-up. In a selfie shared on her official Instagram handle on July 30 she shared her make-up look with her fans. Disha was seen in a pink cat eye-liner with some silver underlinings on her eyelids. The actress had tied a section of her hair in a ponytail, as a few curled fringes framed her face. Completing the look, Disha once again wore a layer of silver chains around her neck. The actress posted the picture with a baby chick emoji in the caption.

Are you inspired by Disha’s makeup look?

