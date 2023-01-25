Disha Patani Serves Serious Workout Goals With Her Fitness Regime, Take a Look

Disha Patani’s middle name is fitness. And, we don’t need proof for this one. Do you? Rush straight to her Instagram timeline then. Her intense workout routine helps her maintain a toned and chiselled body which often sets the internet ablaze. Today, the Baaghi 2 actress dished out fitness motivation by offering a sneak peek of her workout and advised her to not ‘forget to train the back’. The video will leave you in awe of her body and strength.

Disha Patani shared a video snippet of her workout where she can be seen training her back. She shared this on the Story feature of Instagram. The actress wore a striped sports bra and white shorts and can be seen flaunting her body and muscles at the gym. She added a text to the story that read, “Don’t forget to train your back girls”.

Check out the story here-

Apart from training her torso, the actress also goes for kickboxing sessions. She had previously shared a video from her kickboxing session. Dressed in a loose white T-shirt and grey pants, she can be seen practising and acing the flying kicks with absolute finesse. She captioned the video, “Basics first”. Sonam Kapoor’s husband, Anand Ahuja lauded her efforts in the comment section. He wrote, “Constant progress Disha. Really impressive and motivating. Keep it up”.

Check out the video here-

Disha was recently in Dubai to attend the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal Hotel in Palm Jumeirah. Oh boy. It was hard to take eyes off her. Disha Patani flaunted her perfectly crafted body in a see-through bodycon outfit. The embellished silver and gold gown featured a thigh-high slit in the front and a plunging neckline. The outfit also had cutouts on each side and accentuated her hourglass figure.

Check out the post here-

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns opposite Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor. She will be paired with Sidharth Malhotra in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s Yodha. She also has Project K with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in her pipeline.

