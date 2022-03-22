Disha Patani Set to Replace Samantha in Pushpa 2 Item Song After Rejecting Oo Antava?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took the nation by storm with her sizzling dance moves in Oo Antava. The song became a sensation and stood as one of the highlights for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna- starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. However, it seems the audience is going to miss Samantha’s performance in Pushpa 2 or Pushpa: The Rule.

If a report in Koimoi.com is to be believed, Samantha will be replaced by Bollywood actress Disha Patani. Disha, who reportedly refused to do the item song for Pushpa, will apparently shake a leg in the second installment. It is being said that it’s director Sukumar’s decision to bring this change in Pushpa 2.

During a media interaction at the Critics Choice Awards, Samantha recently stated that she was overwhelmed with the kind of response she received for her special song from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

“I cannot explain the kind of love people are showering on me. I didn’t expect ‘Oo antava’ to be such a hit pan-India," Samantha said. The ‘Rangasthalam’ actress added, “Not just Telugu audiences, people around the country have forgotten the other movies I have done, but recognise me for ‘Oo Antava’ now."

Samantha had earlier stated that she was reluctant to take on the item song, but Allu Arjun and director Sukumar believed that the song would turn out to be a sensation. Now that the actress is quite happy at the kind of attention ‘Oo Antava’ has earned for her, she credits Allu Arjun and Sukumar for it.

It was also reported that Samantha charged Rs 5 crore for the three-minute song. Moreover, Samantha has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and her first international film Arrangements of Love.

