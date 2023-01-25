Are you still scrolling through social media? Stop, and give a shout-out to Disha Patani for giving us yet another red carpet moment. The actress, who jetted off to Dubai to attend the grand opening of the luxurious Atlantis The Royal hotel in Palm Jumeirah, blessed our feeds with a glamorous post. Looking as stunning as ever, Disha Patani donned a sheer glittery gown with a daring neckline.

She selected an embellished silver and gold gown with cutouts on each side from the racks of Yousef Al Jasmi. The gorgeous outfit also featured a long slit in front and a beautiful neckline that emphasised her hourglass figure. To seal her look, she donned a pair of silver high heels and kept her makeup on point. Disha Patani teased her 56.1M fans by giving a glimpse of her look in an Instagram real. Her post came with no caption, obviously, it neither needed one. The Ek Villain Returns actress added Beyonce’s Drunk in Love song in the background. Missed her post? Check it out here:

Within no time, her post was filled with compliments from fans and friends from the film industry. Among many, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff was the first one to drop a comment. “Too fire,” she wrote. Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “Gram on fire,” while many others posted heart and fire emoticons in the comment section.

Earlier, Disha Patani shared a video from Beyonce's concert in Dubai. Describing it as a 'magical experience', her video featured Beyonce performing live at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. Going by the pictures and videos, we can definitely say Disha Patani had a memorable time during her trip.

Coming to her work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri. The film also starring Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor made massive waves at the box office. She will next be seen in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Disha has a busy year ahead with another venture- Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, and an untitled film with Suriya.

