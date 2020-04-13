MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Disha Patani Sets Mercury Soaring In New Post, See Here

credits - Disha Patani instagram

Disha Patani has shared a picture of herself sitting on a chair. She is seen sporting a crotchet white dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 8:00 PM IST
Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has left social media users smitten once again with her latest gorgeous photograph.

Disha took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself sitting on a chair. She is seen sporting a crotchet white dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

View this post on Instagram

🌸

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

The actress captioned the image, which currently has a whopping 1.7 million likes on the website, with a flower emoji.

On April 11, Disha penned a note for Malang director Mohit Suri on his birthday, saying he is an "amazing person".

Disha took to Instagram to share a couple of throwback photographs with Suri, and send him some virtual love.

"Happy b'day to one of the most amazing directors and an even more amazing human, have an amazing year ahead sir, lots of love always Mohit Suri," Disha wrote along with the photographs.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang, which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

She will next be seen in Radhe starring superstar Salman Khan.

