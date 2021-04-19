Disha Patani Sets Temperature Soaring in Bikini Pic

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff jetted off to Maldives for a short stay and the actress took to social media to give fans a glimpse of her vacation.

Disha Patani Shares Sexy Bikini Photo From Maldives, Check Out Her Best Swimwear Looks

Disha shared a picture of herself soaking in the sun while flaunting her bikini body. Dressed in a fringe brown bikini, she was on the beach enjoying the sunny weather. The picture has gone viral on social media in no time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will soon be seen in the sequel of Ek Villain. The actress will be seen starring alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in Mohit Suri’s Villain Returns. The shooting for the movie started last month in March and the unit continues to shoot in Goa with Arjun and Tara. Besides Villain Returns, Disha will also be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming Eid release titled Radhe.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here