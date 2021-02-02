Disha Patani Sets the Internet on Fire with Her Latest Bikini Photo

Over the last few years, Disha Patani has mastered the art of slaying a bikini look. The actress makes sure to add a sultry twist to her looks. Scrolling through her official Instagram handle, one can figure out that she has a thing for head-turning bikinis. From crochet bikinis to cut-out swimsuits, there is a host of beach-ready inspiration in Disha’s style files. She often posts throwback snaps from her beach getaways.

In the latest seaside snapshot, she is seen wearing a must-have strapless off-white bikini top and a matching bottom, highlighting her perfectly toned body. Although Disha has returned from Maldives, she is missing all the vacation fun amid the blue waters. She is already sharing her favourite throwbacks from the exotic location to keep her spirits high. Posing against the scenic backdrop of the aquamarine of the ocean, Disha opted for a classic swimsuit. To complete her beachy look, she skipped on make-up and left her locks in soft beachy waves.

In the last two months, Disha has visited the Maldives twice. Both times, she was accompanied by rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff. The two were spotted together at the airport but didn't share photos together from the tropical destination.

Meanwhile, Disha is set to feature in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will be paired opposite Salman Khan in the Prabhu Deva directorial. They were last seen together in the 2019 film Bharat. Disha is also committed to Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.