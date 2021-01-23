Disha Patani Sets the Internet on Fire with Her Sexy Dance Moves, Watch Video
'Just chilling,' Disha Patani captioned the video as she flaunted her stunning dance moves on 'Tap In', a song by American rapper Saweetie.
- Last Updated: January 23, 2021, 08:02 IST
After showing off her killer dance skills on rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's new single Casanova, Disha Patani was seen grooving to yet another peppy number. The actress shared a energetic video of herself performing a choreographed dance routine. "Just chilling," Disha Patani captioned the video as she flaunted her stunning dance moves on 'Tap In', a song by American rapper Saweetie.
The actress, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger, recently shared a stunning video of herself dancing to his song. She has been sharing pictures and videos from Casanova to give shout-outs to Tiger.
Disha Patani took to her Instagram stories and posted a video of herself in which she is seen grooving to the beats of Tiger Shroff’s Casanova. Disha is wearing a black bikini and she left her open. As for accessories, she is seen wearing a sleek necklace and a bracelet.
Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be in a relationship since the release of their first music video together, Befikra, in 2016. They worked together again in Ahmed Khan’s action thriller Baaghi 2, which was a huge success. Tiger and Disha rang in the New Year together in the Maldives
Disha Patani was last seen in Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She was also seen in a special appearance in Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me. The actress will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Ekta Kapoor’s KTina. If reports are to be believed, Disha will play the role of Jackie Shroff’s sister in Radhe.