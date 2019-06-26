Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Disha Patani Sets Ultimate Fitness Goals with Her One-handed Cartwheel

Disha Patani shared a video on social media in which she can be seen doing a one-handed cart-wheel. Watch here.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 26, 2019, 1:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Disha Patani Sets Ultimate Fitness Goals with Her One-handed Cartwheel
Image of Disha Patani, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is known for her rigorous fitness regime, has once again hogged the limelight with her new gym video. In this new Instagram video, shared by Disha on her social media profile, the actress can be seen performing one-handed cart-wheel with utmost perfection. The Bharat actress shared the video with the caption, “Training after ages with my trainer @nadeemakhtarparkour88 @flyzonefitness_” Check out the video below:

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, Disha received a lot of appreciation from fans and celebrities alike. While Golmaal actor Kunal Khemmu commented, “Shabaash mere cheetah,” Taarzan actor Vatsal Sheth wrote, “Respect.” In addition, several fans also took to Instagram to applaud Disha for her more-than-perfect cart-wheel.

Known for her workout, Disha often post videos where she can be seen spending her quality time in the gym, be it dancing or doing cardio. A few days ago, she posted videos from another workout session, where she could be seen lifting weights. She captioned it, "140pounds (70 pounds each side)*4 reps 110pounds (55 pounds each side)*10reps #deadlift Strength training, and as you can see dying too#strongereveryday."

On the professional front, Disha will be next seen sharing the screen space with Kalank actor Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri’s forthcoming romantic thriller Malang. The movie will also star Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The movie is slated for a 2020 release. Disha was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, where she did a cameo role. The actress made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram