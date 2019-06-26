Disha Patani Sets Ultimate Fitness Goals with Her One-handed Cartwheel

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is known for her rigorous fitness regime, has once again hogged the limelight with her new gym video. In this new Instagram video, shared by Disha on her social media profile, the actress can be seen performing one-handed cart-wheel with utmost perfection. The Bharat actress shared the video with the caption, “Training after ages with my trainer @nadeemakhtarparkour88 @flyzonefitness_” Check out the video below:

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, Disha received a lot of appreciation from fans and celebrities alike. While Golmaal actor Kunal Khemmu commented, “Shabaash mere cheetah,” Taarzan actor Vatsal Sheth wrote, “Respect.” In addition, several fans also took to Instagram to applaud Disha for her more-than-perfect cart-wheel.

Known for her workout, Disha often post videos where she can be seen spending her quality time in the gym, be it dancing or doing cardio. A few days ago, she posted videos from another workout session, where she could be seen lifting weights. She captioned it, "140pounds (70 pounds each side)*4 reps 110pounds (55 pounds each side)*10reps #deadlift Strength training, and as you can see dying too#strongereveryday."

On the professional front, Disha will be next seen sharing the screen space with Kalank actor Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri’s forthcoming romantic thriller Malang. The movie will also star Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The movie is slated for a 2020 release. Disha was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, where she did a cameo role. The actress made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Follow @News18Movies for more