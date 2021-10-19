Disha Patani Shares a Glimpse of Her 'Beautiful Encounter,' Catch the BTS Song Reference

Bollywood actress Disha Patani started her morning by sharing with her fans a ‘beautiful encounter’ she had on what seems to be a vacation. The diva took to social media to share a small video clip of her in a boat, sailing amid a group of dolphins. Her legs can be seen dangling so as to touch the deep blue water and as the vessel moves forward, more dolphins join them. In the caption, she referred to this as a beautiful encounter with the most amazing creatures. She added BTS X Coldplay’s track My Universe to the video.

Her caption read, “Got lucky with this beautiful encounter with the most amazing creature, all they need is their freedom to be happy. “A life in captivity is no life at all” #freedolphins 🙏❤️"

A couple of weeks back, Disha had shared a throwback picture from her vacation where the Radhe actress mentioned that she is missing the beach. In the picture, she can be seen posing in the middle of the water with her eyes closed and her hands on her wet tresses. She is wearing two pieces, a pink bikini top paired with bikini bottoms and has kept her hair open. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Missing the ☀️🌊."

On Friday evening, Disha and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff were clicked by the paparazzi when they had stepped out for a special screening of Hollywood biggie Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Disha was seen sporting high waisted corduroy style pants with a red top and a funky hat. Disha continues her affair with cotton hats after she was seen wearing one in a recent dance video. Tiger wore a full-sleeved white T-shirt and trousers. Krishna, Tiger’s younger sister, flaunted her fit figure in a body-hugging black dress and looked stunning as usual. Tiger, Disha and Krishna made their way back from the screening venue in the same car.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2.

