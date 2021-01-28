Disha Patani Shares Adorable Picture With Jackie Chan as Kung Fu Yoga Turns 4

Actress Disha Patani took to Instagram to celebrate the fourth anniversary of her film Kung Fu Yoga, by sharing an adorable picture with Jackie Chan. In the picture, Disha and the Hollywood are all smiles as they gear up in winter clothing.

Disha wrote, "Happy 4 years of kung fu yoga. love you taguuu."

On April last year, Disha had taken to social media to share a heartwarming post for Chan. She wrote, "Happiest b’day taguuu this was the first time i met you, I remember being so nervous but it turned out to be the best day of my life, getting an opportunity to work with my “superhero” is the best thing that has ever happened to me. You teach people to be giving, loving and hardworking. thank you for blessing the world with your unreal performances and the most unforgettable life risking action sequences. Nobody can ever be “jackie chan” love you the most."

The 2017 film directed by Stanley Tong starred Chan, Disha, Sonu Sood and Amayra Dastur among others. The film is a story of an archeology professor who teams up an Indian professor to find India's lost treasures.

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai, opposite Salman Khan. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Zarina Wahab among others. She will also be seen in Ashima Chibber's KTina, which will be produced by Ekta Kapoor.