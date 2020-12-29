Disha Patani Shares Bikini Pic, Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant's Fight Takes Ugly Turn on Bigg Boss 14

Disha Patani is living out her Aquaman fantasy in a new picture she posted on Instagram, where she looks stunning in a yellow bikini. In the image, Disha stands on a surfboard in the middle of the sea holding a long wooden stick.

Read: In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Head for Family Vacay Ahead of New Years

Also read: Katrina Kaif Wears a Hoodie Similar to Vicky Kaushal's, Here's How Fans are Reacting to it

In another news, designer Pierre Cardin, who was known for overhauling the fashion industry by successfully licensing his brand name and making savvy business moves, has passed away aged 98.

Read: Sajid Khan Opens Up on His Last Composition with Brother Wajid

Also read: Shruti Seth Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Actress Says Don't Take Your Health for Granted

Also, Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin Bhasin's verbal fight took an ugly turn during the recent Bigg Boss 14 episode.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Turns Up in Stunning Traditional Look for Siddhivinayak Visit

Also read: Justin Bieber Jokes About Sex Life on Social Media, Hailey Baldwin Shuts Him up

Scroll through for more news and highlights of the day from entertainment and lifestyle world.

Disha Patani is currently vacationing ahead of New Years and she stunned fans with a bikini pic on social media.

Read: Disha Patani Gets 'Aquaman Feels' Posing on Surfboard in the Sea in a Yellow Bikini

American pop star Ariana Grande announced her engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez earlier this month, leaving fans surprised. Now, we learn that Ariana's family is happy taht she is settling down with her boyfriend.

Read: Ariana Grande's Family is Glad About Her Decision to Marry Dalton Gomez

Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday tweeted that she has tested negative for Covid-19 , adding she is excited to start 2021 with good health and positivity.

Read: Rakul Preet Singh Tests Negative for Covid-19

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant, who has entered as a challenger, will be seen at loggerheads with each other.

Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Breaks Rakhi Sawant's Nose During an Argument?

French designer Pierre Cardin, who upended fashion styles in the 1960s and 70s with futuristic looks, has died at the age of 98, France’s Fine Arts Academy said in a statement

Read: French Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin Dies at 98

Check back tomorrow for more news and updates from the world of films and fashion.