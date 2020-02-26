Disha Patani Shares BTS Video from Sets of Salman Khan Starrer Radhe The Most Wanted Bhai

Bollywood actress Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, helmed by Prabhudheva.

Disha shared a video on her Instagram story from the sets of Radhe featuring the film's crew. In the clip, the actress asks her team what they are capturing, to which they reply in unison, "Radhe Radhe".

The movie, to be released on Eid 2020, also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati and Zarina Wahab in significant roles.

Prior to this post, the Bharat actress dropped a still from a song from the upcoming film Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. In the clip, her face is covered by the hands of standby dancers with only her eyes visible.

In another post, the Baaghi 2 actress shared a teaser of the song. In the preview clip, Disha rules the floor in the dance number titled Do You Love Me. Dressed in a black shimmery bikini, she flaunts her perfectly toned body and shows off some incredible moves. "Get ready to groove on with me," reads her caption.

As far as Disha's other movie projects are concerned, the actress is gearing for Ashima Chibber's KTina written by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their home production Balaji Motion Pictures.

Follow @News18Movies for more