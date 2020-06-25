MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Disha Patani Shares BTS Video Practicing Adventure Sports for Malang Song Humraah

Actress Disha Patani

Actress Disha Patani

Disha Patani is seen prepping for underwater adventure sports scene that featured in Malang track Humraah. Take a look.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
Share this:

Disha Patani's last appearance on the big screen was Mohit Suri's Malang, which saw her pair opposite young heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur. With a decent story line set in Goa and strong performances from the cast, which also included the likes of Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, Malang did above average business at the box office when it released in February earlier this year. Now, a sequel of the movie is also in the works.

Meanwhile, Disha posted a throwback video from the time she shot for Malang track Humraah. The song sees the friendship of its lead characters played by Disha and Aditya blossoming into love and also features many adventures sports activities the two shoot for together.

Disha shared a video in which she is seen prepping for underwater scenes for Humraah track. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Had the best time filming for #humraah, here’s some of the prep we did (sic)." She can be seen doing water skiing in the clip.

Meanwhile, you can listen to full Humraah track from Malang here.

On the movies front, Disha will be appearing in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, KTina and Ek Villain 2 in the coming time.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:
Next Story
Loading