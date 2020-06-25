Disha Patani Shares BTS Video Practicing Adventure Sports for Malang Song Humraah

Disha Patani's last appearance on the big screen was Mohit Suri's Malang, which saw her pair opposite young heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur. With a decent story line set in Goa and strong performances from the cast, which also included the likes of Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, Malang did above average business at the box office when it released in February earlier this year. Now, a sequel of the movie is also in the works.

Meanwhile, Disha posted a throwback video from the time she shot for Malang track Humraah. The song sees the friendship of its lead characters played by Disha and Aditya blossoming into love and also features many adventures sports activities the two shoot for together.

Disha shared a video in which she is seen prepping for underwater scenes for Humraah track. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Had the best time filming for #humraah, here’s some of the prep we did (sic)." She can be seen doing water skiing in the clip.

Meanwhile, you can listen to full Humraah track from Malang here.

On the movies front, Disha will be appearing in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, KTina and Ek Villain 2 in the coming time.

