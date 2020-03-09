English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Disha Patani Shares 'Do You Love Me' BTS Video

Disha Patani

Disha Patani

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is ruling over the hearts of fans ever since her 'Baaghi 3' track 'Do You Love Me' has released.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 9, 2020, 2:46 PM IST
Share this:

Disha Patani has created fan frenzy of sorts after the release of her Baaghi 3 track Do You Love Me. Now, the actress has shared a BTS video from the time of shooting the song sequence with director Ahmed Khan. The small clip shows Disha nailing the tricky dance steps as the camera captures her.

Dressed in a glittery green bikini, Disha sets the dance floor on fire and gets hearts racing. She is sure to leave you amazed with her agility and perfect dance moves in Do You Love Me BTS video.

Read: Expected Much More But You Can't Fight Nature: Ahmed Khan on Baaghi 3 Opening Amid Coronavirus Scare

View this post on Instagram

Do you love me🐰

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 has managed to earns Rs 53.83 at the box office on its first weekend after releasing on March 6. In Baaghi 3, lead actor Tiger Shroff returns as Ronnie while Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande play pivotal roles. Baaghi 3 is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story