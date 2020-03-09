Disha Patani Shares 'Do You Love Me' BTS Video

Disha Patani has created fan frenzy of sorts after the release of her Baaghi 3 track Do You Love Me. Now, the actress has shared a BTS video from the time of shooting the song sequence with director Ahmed Khan. The small clip shows Disha nailing the tricky dance steps as the camera captures her.

Dressed in a glittery green bikini, Disha sets the dance floor on fire and gets hearts racing. She is sure to leave you amazed with her agility and perfect dance moves in Do You Love Me BTS video.

Read: Expected Much More But You Can't Fight Nature: Ahmed Khan on Baaghi 3 Opening Amid Coronavirus Scare

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 has managed to earns Rs 53.83 at the box office on its first weekend after releasing on March 6. In Baaghi 3, lead actor Tiger Shroff returns as Ronnie while Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande play pivotal roles. Baaghi 3 is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Follow @News18Movies for more