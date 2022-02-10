Disha Patani Shares Gorgeous Sun-kissed Bikini Pic; Fans Say 'Looking So Sexy'

Disha Patani never ceases to stun her fans with her gorgeous pictures. Maintaining the trajectory, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress took to Instagram and treated her fans to a picture that sees the actress dressed in a beige bikini while soaking in the sun amid a mesmerising view.

By posting a throwback picture, the actress reminisced about a cherished vacation. The photo sees Disha Patani in a sultry avatar as she put on a sexy beach wear. In the sunkissed photo, Disha is seen flaunting her natural glow as she holds her hair while striking a pose by sitting in a folded knees posture. The actress oozed oomph in the picture, and the touch of nature in the gorgeous click makes the photo a memory for the actress.

Check the post below:

In the post, the actress did not reveal when or where the picture was taken but she looks breathtakingly beautiful. While she left the post without a caption, the actress’ fan didn’t wait on bombarding it with likes and comments as soon as it was shared on the photo-sharing platform. One fan wrote, “Oh goddddddd you’re looking sooo sexyyy,” as another commented, “Gorgeous.”

Disha Patani often shares bits and pieces of her life with her fans by posting intriguing pictures and videos. Earlier, the actress had shared adorable pictures with her furry friends. In the snaps, Disha is seen in her gym, as she takes a nap with her pet dogs.

Recently, the actress had treated her fans with a super adorable picture of her furry friend Chi- Chi. The endearing photo saw Disha’s pet dog resting on the floor and posing for the camera. His tiny paws are placed close to his face which makes the picture captivating. The photo proved that Disha is a true-blue pet lover and she loves to share the love for her pet dog by posting pictures for her fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The actress is now gearing to feature opposite Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns. She also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra.

