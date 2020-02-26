Disha Patani Shares Her Sizzling First Look from Baaghi 3 Song Do You Love Me

Disha Patani was reported to be a part of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3 and now her official first look from a song sequence in the film--Do You Love Me-- has been shared online. In the still, Disha sizzles in a black shimmery bikini. Her expressions stay hidden by back up dancers' hands as the makers seem to keep mystery around her look before Do You Love Me song drops soon.

Disha's caption to her first look in Baaghi 3 hints that she will own the dance floor one more time. Only recently, Disha's dance track Hui Malang from Malang has become quite the trend on social media and with Do You Love Me, she seems to be taking the heat up a notch. She wrote, "Own the dance floor and get ready to move with some sass as another fire track is about to drop."

Check out the first look of Disha in Baaghi 3:

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of Baaghi brings back Tiger in a starring role. It also stars Shraddha along with Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh. Other tracks from the film-- Dus Bahane and Bhankas-- have been well received by fans.

