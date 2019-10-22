Disha Patani Shares Insta Story Featuring Tiger Shroff, Captions it 'Bhai Bhai'

There are strong rumours that suggest Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are a romantic couple. However, the duo have never confirmed dating each other in media or publicly, they can nevertheless be seen hanging out together quite often and seemingly enjoy each other's company.

Tiger and Disha recently collaborated for a dance performance at the opening ceremony of ISL (Indian Super League) in Kerala and Disha shared moments from her trip and performance with Tiger on social media. But, one post of the actress has indeed raised suspicion about her relationship status with Tiger.

During one of her days in Kerala, Disha posted a snap of her and Tiger sitting on the sidelines of the football ground. While their backs are towards the camera, one other person, seemingly a ground staff member, can be seen sitting close to them. Disha and Tiger sit alongside each other and look into the distance where the players are practicing and captioning the image featuring Tiger, Disha wrote, "bhai, bhai."

A screenshot from Disha Patani's Instagram profile

This not the first time that the speculations surrounding Disha and Tiger dating have been comprehensively quashed. A few months ago, Krisha Shroff, Tiger's sister and Disha's friend, said in an interview that her brother is 100% single.

While fans wait for a yay or nay from Disha and Tiger about their relationship status, on the work front, Tiger's latest release War has crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office, becoming the only film in 2019 yet to mint the aforementioned amount. Disha meanwhile was last seen in Salman Khan's Bharat and has Malang releasing in February 2020. She is also said to have been approached for Salman's Eid 2020 film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, an official confirmation regarding Disha's casting in Radhe is yet to be confirmed.

