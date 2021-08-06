Disha Patani Shares Photo in a Pink Bikini, Tiger Shroff Can’t Stop Reacting

Disha Patani can be referred to as one of the fit actresses of Bollywood and takes care of herself very well. The actress rules over people’s hearts through her acting in films and her pictures on social media. Recently she posted some amazing pictures from a beach in a gorgeous pink bikini.

Looks like actor Tiger Shroff could not stop himself from complimenting the actress. Disha always remains in news for her glamorous looks and outfits. This time too, she has shared a picture in which she is looking very bold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

While the actress’s face is not visible in the picture, her outfit is enough to grab all the attention. Disha is looking nothing less than a mermaid in a pink bikini. The actress has completed her look with a pink hat which is hiding her face. She is sitting on the sand with her hair open. Stunned by Disha’s looks, Tiger could not help but comment on the post. He wrote “Hottt” with some emoticons.

After looking at Tiger’s comment the duo’s fans got very excited and called them a hit couple. Disha’s sister Khushboo Patani too commented on the picture. She wrote that she remembers the hat and it looks very pink. She also complimented her sister by praising her body.

Tiger and Disha have been in the news for a very long time due to their relationship. However, they have never spoken about it. Disha is often seen with Tiger’s family and she is also good friends with Tiger’s sister Krishna. The actors are often spotted together at vacations and events.

