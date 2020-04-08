Disha Patani Shares Pic with ‘Superhero’ Jackie Chan on His Birthday

Disha Patani has posted an adorable birthday wish for her Kung Fu Yoga co-star and martial art legend Jackie Chan.

Posting the picture on Instagram, the Baaghi 2 actress wished her “superhero” by writing, “Happiest b’day taguuu this was the first time i met you, I remember being so nervous but it turned out to be the best day of my life”.

She also thanked Chan for delivering “unreal performances and the most unforgettable life-risking action sequences”.

Earlier this year, the actress had posted a picture with Chan. Along with the snap, she penned a special message for him. She wrote, “Dear tagu, You’re the most humble and kind hearted person i’ve ever come across, your talent has spoken for you for years and that’s why you are called as “the living legend” , i am so grateful to meet you and ofcourse the luckiest to share screen with you❤️ i’ll always be your biggest fan, god bless you."

Disha will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles. Helmed by Prabhudeva, the film was scheduled to hit theatres on Eid, but reports suggest that its release would be deferred due to coronavirus.

