1-MIN READ

Disha Patani Shares Quarantine Mood Pics, Zooms In On Her Face To Show Mosquito Bite Mark

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

Actress Disha Patani has been sharing inside glimpses into how she's keeping herself occupied during the lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 9:39 AM IST
Disha Patani is currently self-isolating at her house with family. The actress has been sharing inside glimpses into how she's keeping herself occupied during the lockdown.

On Friday, Disha shared a selfie and a boomerang video of herself on her Instagram story feature, showing her quarantine mood. In the video, Disha zoomed in on her face to show mosquito bite mark.

dis

dis1

Disha has been rocking lockdown fashion game by sporting some uber-cool summer outfits.

Here's a look at some of the recent hot looks of the diva:

View this post on Instagram

🌸

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

View this post on Instagram

💪🏽🏋🏻‍♂️

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

View this post on Instagram

🌸🌸

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Known as one of the fittest actors in the movie industry right now, Disha always keeps people in awe of her workout regime through her Instagram feed. The Baaghi 2 actress is regular and dedicated when it comes to her fitness, giving the biggest fitness freaks a run for their money.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang, which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

She will next be seen in Radhe starring superstar Salman Khan. She and Salman were last seen together in Slow Motion song from Bharat.

