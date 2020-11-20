Disha Patani Shares Sizzling Hot Pic in Bikini from Maldives Vacation, Tiger Shroff Reacts

In Disha Patani's world, it's always summer. The actress shared a new Instagram picture of herself looking buff and blissed out on the beach. She's wearing a cyan-colored bikini swimsuit in the photo. The actress posted the snap from her Maldives vacation. She simply captioned it with a flower emoji. Disha's rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff liked her photo. While his sister Krishna Shroff called Disha "an inspiration."

Earlier, Disha treated her fans with several stunning pictures of herself from the beach vacation. She had shared two pictures of herself wearing a red bikini.

Tiger and Disha have been linked since 2016, but have never confirmed their romance publicly. They reportedly hit it off on the set of Befikra music video, and apparently went on to break up and make up eventually. Bharat premiere was among the few public outings the low-key couple had made together.

Disha and Tiger, who worked together in Baaghi 2, are often spotted on dates in and around Mumbai. Disha also shares a good rapport with Tiger's sister Krishna and his mother Ayesha Shroff. They have often been spotted bonding over lunch outings.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While Tiger will play a boxer in a sports drama Ganpat.