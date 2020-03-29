MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Disha Patani Shares Throwback Pic from Her First Film

Disha Patani

Disha Patani

Disha Patani looks beautiful dressed in an all-white ensemble for her first film project. See pic here.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 2:34 PM IST
Share this:

Disha Patani has been a fan favourite ever since she made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). The actress keeps giving her fans fitness, fashion and lifestyle goals and recently shared a throwback picture from her first film that has left many impressed.

Disha shared an unseen throwback film from her first film project. In the candid image, Disha poses for the camera, dressed in a white lehenga which she has paired up with a white dupatta. She is seen posing all smiles for the camera in this beautiful throwback picture.

Disha Patani

Disha recently lit up social media with her TikTok videos with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna. To kill their boredom during the coronavirus lockdown, Disha and Krishna were seen dancing to the tunes of an amusing track "I'm bored in a house".

Disha shared this fun video on Instagram and captioned it, "This is how we do it #quarintinelife @kishushroff (sic)."

On the work front, Disha's performance in her last release, Malang was applauded, and the film did good business. She will soon be seen sharing screen space with superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming film Radhe. She will also feature in Ekta Kapoor-produced KTina and in Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain 2.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story