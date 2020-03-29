Disha Patani Shares Throwback Pic from Her First Film

Disha Patani has been a fan favourite ever since she made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). The actress keeps giving her fans fitness, fashion and lifestyle goals and recently shared a throwback picture from her first film that has left many impressed.

Disha shared an unseen throwback film from her first film project. In the candid image, Disha poses for the camera, dressed in a white lehenga which she has paired up with a white dupatta. She is seen posing all smiles for the camera in this beautiful throwback picture.

Disha recently lit up social media with her TikTok videos with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna. To kill their boredom during the coronavirus lockdown, Disha and Krishna were seen dancing to the tunes of an amusing track "I'm bored in a house".

Disha shared this fun video on Instagram and captioned it, "This is how we do it #quarintinelife @kishushroff (sic)."

On the work front, Disha's performance in her last release, Malang was applauded, and the film did good business. She will soon be seen sharing screen space with superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming film Radhe. She will also feature in Ekta Kapoor-produced KTina and in Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain 2.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more