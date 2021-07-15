Disha Patani Shares Throwback Pictures With Little Brother on His 18th Birthday

Bollywood diva and fitness queen Disha Patani adores her little brother Suryansh Patani, and his artwork. Time and again, the actress shares his animated sketches on her Instagram feed and flaunts her brother’s hidden talent. As Suryansh turned a year older today, that is on July 15, Disha posted birthday wishes for him on her Instagram stories. Disha, who is highly active on social media, rarely shares snaps with her family. However, on this special day, the Radhe star posted a throwback picture with her baby brother.

In the click, while Suryansh gave a dapper look with a yellow shirt and black goggles, Disha looked beautiful in a salwar suit and her million-dollar smile. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Happiest birthday my little bro.”

In the throwback picture, Disha was seen hugging Suryansh from behind. Along with this, she also shared a recent snap with her little one. In the second post, the actress wished her brother ‘happy 18th’ and extended lots of love and wishes. Referring to the previous post, Disha jokingly wrote, “You are not so little anymore.”

In the throwback click, Suryansh was too small but in the recent one, he had surpassed Disha’s height. In the second post too, he wore a mustard yellow shirt with black pants, while Disha had donned a crop top and shorts. The two of them completed their look with sneakers.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. The film will also star John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. Her last outing in the form of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was not taken well by the audience. The movie, which also starred Salman Khan, was highly trolled on social media and received several negative reviews.

