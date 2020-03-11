Disha Patani Shares Unseen Pics of Sister Khushboo from Her Army Training Days

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has always proudly claimed that her sister Khushboo has been an inspiring figure in her life. Now, the actress has shared some unseen pics of Khushboo from her training days in the Indian Army that are sure to leave you inspired.

In the pics, Khusboo is seen sporting short hair as she wears a gunji and shorts. She is seemingly preparing her army uniform for an event and puts a badge on it. In another pic, Khushboo is seen on field with a team of women officers around her. The group seems to have caught up for a candid snap post their exercise regime. Disha shared pics of her sister on Insta stories writing, "Hats off to you. I can never imagine going through what you went and how you have changed into the most beautiful girl I know. Love you."

Check out pics of Khushboo as shared by Disha below:

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang and also featured in a song sequence in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3. She has been cast opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in Ek Villain 2. 2020 will also see Disha's films-- Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and KTina releasing.

