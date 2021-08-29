Disha Patani Shows Love for Her Pet Dogs in New Post on Instagram

Bollywood actress Disha Patani took to Instagram on Sunday to share three pictures of herself with her pet dogs. The actress can be seen sporting a blue full sleeves t-shirt with blue denim and a blue hat. She shared the pictures with heart and heart-eyes emojis. The pictures have already crosses 6 lakh likes on the photo-video sharing platform.

In an earlier post, the actress announced that she has wrapped up the second shooting schedule of Ek Villain Returns. She uploaded a short video along with a couple of pictures where she posed alongside other crew members to announce her schedule completion. “It’s a second schedule wrap!! #ekvillianreturns thank you my amazing team for all your amazing hard work and dedication, nothing without you all. big hug and lots of love (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action-drama movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and also starred Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. She also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina in her kitty.

