Disha Patani Shows Off Fit, Flawless Body, Leaves Temperatures Soaring on Social Media

Disha Patani sent fans and followers into a tizzy by posting a bunch of photos showing off her fit body on Instagram.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 28, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
Winters are fast approaching but Disha Patani is making sure that we can still feel the heat. The actress has shared a picture on her Instagram that is turning up the heat. Disha is known to be a fitness freak and in this photo too its her toned mid-riff grab that is grabbing all the attention. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Disha Patani has set the temperature soaring with her latest pictures on Instagram. The Bharat actress shared four new pictures on the photo sharing app that gives fitness goals to all those who want to be in shape and look stunning. The rumoured girlfriend of Tiger Shroff is a fitness freak and never misses her daily exercise regime, and these pictures of her toned body are just proof of that.

In one of the pictures, Disha, sporting a racy white sports bra and an edgy-meets-glam track pants with side buttons, can be seen flaunting her sculpted arms and washboard abs. The picture shared on Wednesday afternoon has already received over 7 lakh likes and even Tiger Shroff pressed the 'like' button for this picture.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

In another picture, which received over 10 lakh likes since it was posted on Wednesday, Disha can be seen facing her back to the camera. The actress is showing her biceps as the sun falls on her face.

Yet another snap sees Disha posing sideways, keeping her hair open and facing the sun. The picture has received over 8 lakh likes.

View this post on Instagram

☀️

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Posting the fourth image, in which Disha looked all sun-kissed and glowing, the Baaghi 2 actress said, "Last one i promise." The picture has received over 12 lakh likes.

View this post on Instagram

Last one i promise💀🙈☀️

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

On work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's Malang along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

