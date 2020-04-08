MOVIES

Disha Patani Shows Off Her Killer Abs And Fans Can't Stop Drooling Over Her Fitness

Disha Patani Shows Off Her Killer Abs And Fans Can't Stop Drooling Over Her Fitness

Known as one of the fittest actors in the movie industry right now, Disha always keeps people in awe of her workout regime through her Instagram feed.

  April 8, 2020, 9:23 AM IST
Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a gorgeous post work-out photograph herself.

Disha took to Instagram to share the picture, taken after what appears to be a gruelling workout session.

In the photograph, Disha flashes the peace sign while pouting and winking. She is seen wearing a grey sports bra and fiery orange sports shorts.

Disha's sister Khusboo Patani dropped a comment on the image. She wrote: Hell yeah!" with a muscle emoji.

The latest photograph of Disha currently has 1.8 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Known as one of the fittest actors in the movie industry right now, Disha always keeps people in awe of her workout regime through her Instagram feed. The Baaghi 2 actress is regular and dedicated when it comes to her fitness, giving the biggest fitness freaks a run for their money.

Meanwhile, the actress wrote a heartfelt note to Jackie Chan on his 66th birthday. The actress posted a picture of herself with him, writing, "Nobody can ever be 'jackie chan'."

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang, which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

She will next be seen in Radhe starring superstar Salman Khan. She and Salman were last seen together in Slow Motion song from Bharat.

