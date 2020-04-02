MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Disha Patani Shows off Her Killer Dance Moves in Throwback Video

Disha Patani has shared a throwback video in which she burns the dance floor with her slick dances moves on the 'Bum Tam Tam' track.

Disha Patani never fails to amaze her online family with her stunning body and fitness regime. This time the Malang actor is back with a dance video.

Posted on her official Instagram handle, the clip shows the actor grooving to the tunes of 2018’s funky number ‘Bum Bum Tam Tam’.

Disha captioned the video as a “throwback to fringes and dancing” and can be seen twerking to MC Fioti’s catchy song like no other. The video is from her dance class when she sported a fringe hair cut, as pointed out by the Bharat actor in the caption.

A few days back, Disha shared a video where she was seen mouthing a dialogue of actress Sofia Vergara from popular sitcom Modern Family.

As the video begins, Disha mouths the dialogue, "People are always asking me, Gloria, When will you make baby? When Will I make Baby? I don't make baby, I am a baby".

The clip was captioned with a funny face emoji.

Disha made her Bollywood debut with Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor, now, has a number of successful projects under her belt with many ambitious roles to look forward to.

Disha will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, opposite Salman Khan, her second association with Salman. She will also feature in Ek Villain 2 and KTina.

