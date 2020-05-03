Disha Patani Shows off Her Photography Skills as She Captures Nature in These Stunning Pics

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has given her fans a glimpse of her photography skills as she captured some stunning mature images on her phone and shared them on social media.

In one of the pics, Disha's camera lens captures a flying bird against vast sky blue background while the other ones are close up shots of garden flowers. We must say that Disha has captured nature in its aesthetic beauty leaving us highly impressed with her hidden talent.

Meanwhile, Disha's latest appearance was in a song sequence in Baaghi 3. The movie has debuted on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar over the week.

Disha featured alongside actor Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2 in 2018 as well.

"From sharpening my dancing skills to finally having a solo performance in ‘Baaghi 3', the franchise has helped me come a long way. I am very grateful to be a part of the Baaghi family again," Disha said, of her presence in the third film, after the second one a couple of years ago.

Next, Disha will feature in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, KTina and Ek Villain 2. Radhe, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda, was supposed to hit the screens in Eid but stands delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

