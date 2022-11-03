Disha Patani Shows Off Her Toned Body As She Burns Her 'Diwali Sweets', See Pic

After the Diwali festivities, actress Disha Patani has returned to workout mode in full swing. The Malang actress is back to burning all of the calories that she consumed during Diwali. On Thursday, the actress gave fans a workout sneak peek that will undoubtedly inspire them. Disha shared an Instagram story of herself taking a video in front of a mirror.

In the video, she is seen walking closer to the mirror flaunting her toned body. Along with the video, she also penned a caption that read, “Finally burning my Diwali sweets”.

Disha Patani also shared a picture of herself striking a stunning pose for the camera. In the picture, the 30-year-old actress is seen sliding her finger through her hair as she takes the photo. She is seen wearing a light grey sports bra along with pink shorts. Take a look at Disha Patani’s Instagram story below.

This isn’t the first time the actress has given her fans a glimpse of her fitness. Disha is an avid social media user and often motivates her Instafam with her fitness videos. Previously, the actress posted a clip in which she is seen performing martial arts moves. She captioned her post with a cow face emoticon.

The post garnered heaps of praise from fans and friends. It is clear from the photos that Disha loves working out and always manages to make time to exercise despite her busy schedule. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2022 film Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Disha Patani’s next project is the action thriller Yodha. The film is being directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and produced under the banner of Dharma productions. It will star Sidharth Malhotra as the male lead actor.

