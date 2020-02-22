Disha Patani Signals Change in Weather in Trendy Top and Denim Shorts, See Pics

Bollywood actress Disha Patani shared a couple of her behind the scene pictures from her recent release Malang. In her post, she has mentioned herself as Sara, referring to her on screen name in the movie Sara Nambiar.

Keeping her style quotient up as always, Disha wore a bell sleeved white crop top with a blue denim shorts. She paired up the look with a white casual sneakers. Disha gave an adorable look to her get up with a white floor in her hair, as she smiled for the camera.















View this post on Instagram



Different moods of sara🌸

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Feb 21, 2020 at 11:36pm PST





Disha is known to carry some of the most bold and glamourous avatars in Bollywood. Her photoshoots often make it to the headlines as the actress manages to raise the oomph factor every time.

After making her Bollywood debut in Neeraj Pandey’s MS Dhoni in 2016, the actress also starred in Baaghi 2 (2018), Bharat (2019) and her latest Malang (2020). As of 2020, Disha has new projects to look forward to. She has Ashima Chibber’s KTina in her kitty, which is said to be based on the life and times of TV mogul Ekta Kapoor. Disha will also be seen as the lead in Salman Khan’s 2020 release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Follow @News18Movies for more