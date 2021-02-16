Disha Patani Sizzles by the Pool in Bikini Pic, Dia Mirza Shares Snaps from Wedding Ceremony

Disha Patani sizzles in a bikini pic as she bathes in the sun by the poolside. Netizens are in love with her latest social media snap.

In another news, Dia Mirza, who tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, shared new pictures from the ceremony on social media.

Also, Machine Gun Kelly took to social media to post a series of pics, including one of what appears to be a vial of a drop of blood, of him and his girlfriend Megan Fox.

Scroll through for more news and updates of the day from the entertainment and lifestyle world.

Dia Mirza took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from their sunset wedding and penned a heartfelt message.

Read: Dia Mirza Pens Emotional Note After Her Wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi, Shares Dreamy Pics from Ceremony

The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-CCTV drama, housemates Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli have made it to the final week of Bigg Boss 14.

We look at what works in favour of these finalists, and what does not.

Read: Bigg Boss 14: So, Who's Going to Win This Season?

Disha Patani took to social media on Tuesday to share a bikini picture with her fans. In the image, Disha is seen posing by the poolside. Her printed two piece swimsuit in red hue compliments her toned body as she bathes in the sun.

Read: Bikini Clad Disha Patani Welcomes Summer Like This

Love can be expressed in several ways and it seems American rapper Machine Gun Kelly has found a rather unique way to make his girlfriend, Megan Fox, feel special. In a Valentine’s Day special post, the 30-year-old songwriter posted a picture of his pendant that had a drop of Megan’s blood in it.

Read: Machine Gun Kelly Wears Girlfriend Megan Fox's Blood Drop Around His Neck

Talking about her Bigg Boss 14 journey, recently evicted contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee said that she said yes to the show as a proxy as she thought it would be for a week or two but she never thought that she would stay there for a month.

Read: Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Opens Up About Her Journey and Fights Post Eviction

Check back tomorrow for more news and highlights from the world of films and fashion.