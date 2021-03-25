movies

Disha Patani Slays in Bikini Pic and We Can't Get Enough of Her Hot Bod
1-MIN READ

Disha Patani Slays in Bikini Pic and We Can't Get Enough of Her Hot Bod

Disha Patani

Disha Patani

With minimal make-up, Disha Patani wears a two-piece with a slim white wrap around her waist. She stands bare feet on sand.

Actress Disha Patani sends the mercury soaring with her new social media post, looking sultry in two-piece beachwear.

Disha Patani Is Too Hot To Handle, Check Out Diva’s Sexiest Pictures

With minimal make-up, the actress wears a two-piece with a slim white wrap around her waist. She stands bare feet on sand.

RELATED NEWS

Disha prefers to let the image do all the taking and avoids a worded caption. She uploaded an emoticon of a koala in a hammock, though, along with the image, suggesting holiday vibes.

The actress regularly posts pictures in beachwear flaunting her well-toned and fit frame.

On the work front, Disha has started shooting for “Ek Villain Returns" along with John Abraham. She will also be seen in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" alongside actor Salman Khan, and the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama “KTina".

first published:March 25, 2021, 07:55 IST