Disha Patani Slays in Pink Lehenga at BFF’s Wedding, Tiger Shroff has This to Say

Disha Patani had recently attended her best friend, Subhransu Sekhar Biswal’s wedding ceremony. She had been regularly sharing the updates from his big day on her social media. In her latest Instagram posts and stories, Disha has shared snaps of her look for the wedding. Disha chose a pastel pink lehenga for the occasion. To complete her look, the actress opted for Punjabi jutti and a floral diamond necklace.

Ever since she has posted the pictures, the internet has not been able to keep calm. Her post in less than 15 hours has crossed one million likes benchmark. In the gorgeous carousel of images, one can get a complete view of Disha’s look from top to toe. She has beautifully and aesthetically posed for the photos which have been clicked in an outdoor space. Her friends and fans, who were in absolute admiration of her beauty and the wedding look, have dropped heart and fire emojis. Her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff has commented with a star eye emojis on the post.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Disha shared a twirl boomerang video of herself in the pink lehenga. The clip has been shot in a backdrop of a royal looking place with beautiful arches.

The actress has also shared a selfie in the same outfit. In the photo, one can see that she has chosen to keep her make up light and hair muffled. In the caption, she has revealed that the hair and make up have both been done by her. The stunning picture has left her insta fam, including her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, in awe of her. Tiger ended up commenting a fire emoji on her post, while her good friend Elli Avram wrote, "OMG Gorgeous."

Previously, she had also shared a snap of her best friend along with his wife, Upasna Lalatendu Mohapatrra from their wedding day.

She wrote, “Congratulations my best friend and the most beautiful bride."Reacting to the post, Upasna said, “Thank you, Disha, for everything."