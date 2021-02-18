Disha Patani Slays it in Teal Lehenga for Her Best Friend's Wedding with Minimal Makeup and Jewellery

Actress Disha Patani's latest pictures from her friend's wedding is a sight to behold as the actress is slaying in the traditional look. The actress shared pictures from the wedding festivities and her stunning looks are winning over the internet.

Disha opted for a teal embroidered lehenga paired with simple jewellery for pre-wedding festivities and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna couldn't stop herself from complimenting the diva. She called her hair "on point". In the picture, Disha looks amazing as she posed for the camera. In the caption, she mentioned that she herself did her hair and makeup for the event.

Disha also shared a fun video and some close-up pictures of the bride and groom in her Instagram story. In one of the clips, she can be seen grooving to the dhol beat and also giving the glimpse of her stunning lehenga. The actress looks ethereal in white lehenga paired with a simple necklace, earrings, bangles and a pouch. She completed her look with dewy makeup.

A few days ago, she burnt up Instagram with her sizzling bikini pictures where she can be seen soaking in the sun while standing in the pool. Her pink and blue bikini is surely givingfashion inspiration for a beach vacay. She captioned the picture simply with a pink flower.

On the work front, Disha will be next seen inRadhe-Your Most Wanted Bhaialong with Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. The shooting for the film has already been wrapped up and it is expected to release on Eid this year. Recently, she also announced her next projectEk Villain:Returnsalong with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor. The film will be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar, and will be released by 2022.