Disha Patani Slays Social Media in Lace Bodysuit, See Pics

Actress Disha Patani took to social media recently to share some mesmerising pictures in which she is dressed in a lace bodysuit. Posing in and out of shadows, Disha lets her eyes do the talking in the candid moments that are setting the internet on fire.

Recently, Disha showed off her washboard abs in some mirror selfies. The actress has been working out at home ever since gyms have shut due to lockdown. Disha keeps giving fans a sneak peak into her workout regime and technique to stay fit.

In the latest Instagram post, the “Malang" actress wears black shorts teamed with a grey sports bra, and she looks sexy and fit at the same time. While she chose not to write anything on stories, she used emoticons of a flower and a dog to express her mood.

Disha will be seen in Ek Villain Returns and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai next. She also has K-Tina coming up.

(With IANS inputs)

