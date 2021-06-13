Disha Patani Spends Her Birthday with Tiger and Krishna Shroff, See Pics

Actress Disha Patani has turned a year older on Sunday. She spent her special day with Tiger and Krishna Shroff, taking filter selfies and making boomerang videos.

Disha took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of how her birthday is coming along. She wore a white crop top and rigger jeans. She was seen clicking selfies with both Tiger and Krishna Shroff.

Disha and Tiger also made a dnace video and shared it on social media. Tiger captioned it as, “Happy bday villain."

Disha’s last fil was recently released Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will next feature in Ek Villain sequel.

