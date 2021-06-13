CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»Movies»Disha Patani Spends Her Birthday with Tiger and Krishna Shroff, See Pics
Disha Patani Spends Her Birthday with Tiger and Krishna Shroff, See Pics

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani spent quality time with Tiger and Krishna Shroff on the occasion of her birthday.

Actress Disha Patani has turned a year older on Sunday. She spent her special day with Tiger and Krishna Shroff, taking filter selfies and making boomerang videos.

Disha took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of how her birthday is coming along. She wore a white crop top and rigger jeans. She was seen clicking selfies with both Tiger and Krishna Shroff.

Disha and Tiger also made a dnace video and shared it on social media. Tiger captioned it as, “Happy bday villain."

Disha’s last fil was recently released Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will next feature in Ek Villain sequel.

first published:June 13, 2021, 19:00 IST