Disha Patani Spends Sunday Playing Soccer With Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff; Arjun Kapoor Joins In

Bollywood celebrities’ love for the game of soccer is no secret as they are often seen getting indulged in the sport when they are not acting. Recently, actress Disha Patani and her rumoured boyfriend actor Tiger Shroff was spotted practising soccer with their friend and industry colleague Arjun Kapoor.

They were clicked by the paparazzi and their pictures and video clips became a hit among the fans as soon as they were dropped on social media. In one of the clips, Disha could be seen warming up before the game, dressed in black shorts and a black crop top. Meanwhile, Tiger was spotted in a blue tank top and black trousers.

Joining the rumoured couple was Arjun Kapoor, donned in black attire. He could be seen warming up along with them before their friendly match.

The actors also had a great time playing the sport last week, as they were papped by shutterbugs. Actor Ranbir Kapoor too had joined the trio. Ranbir holds an intense passion for the game. The actor also co-owns a celebrity Football club called Mumbai City FC.

