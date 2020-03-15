English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Disha Patani Sports Maroon Dress, Krishna Wants to Know Its Size

credits - Disha Patani/Krishna Shroff instagram

credits - Disha Patani/Krishna Shroff instagram

Disha stole the limelight at the success party of Mohit Suri's Malang as she dressed in a maroon bodycon dress.

It was a star-studded evening in Mumbai on Thursday where celebrities including Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu congregated for the success party of Mohit Suri's Malang. Disha, however, stole the limelight dressed in a maroon bodycon dress.

The Baaghi actress took to Instagram to share the picture where she kept her hair open and sported a smile. A number of her followers took to the comment section to shower their love for the actress. Among all the comments, the one by Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is creating all buzz on Disha's Instagram.

Krishna wrote, "Ordered the same one. Never came through in the mail though... What size are you wearing?

Within minutes, Disha replied to Krishna's query. The Bharat actress wrote, "xs (extra small) but I would suggest small, breathing was only optional in this."

View this post on Instagram

🌸

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

While the reply explained that Disha was not comfortable in the dress that she opted for Malang success party, the Insta banter highlighted that both Disha and Krishna share a good bond.

Disha, who was last seen in a special appearance in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3, will next be seen in KTina and Radhe. In Radhe, the actress will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff among others.

Disha will reportedly also be seen in the sequel to Ek Villain alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham.

