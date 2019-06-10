Disha Patani Spotted With Aditya Thackeray, Twitter Asks Bizarre Questions
Disha Patani was spotted on a dinner outing with Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray's son, and the current president of Shiv Sena youth wing Yuva Sena, Aditya Thackeray.
Sometimes it's an outfit, sometimes it's an Instagram post, Disha Patani is not new to social media trolls. She enjoys a fan following of 21.6 million on Instagram, which makes her one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities on social media.
Every time her pictures make way to the Internet, they go viral in an instant and are widely shared across fan pages. Recently, she was spotted on a dinner with Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray's son, and the current president of Shiv Sena youth wing Yuva Sena, Aditya Thackeray.
While Disha looked her casual best in a red crop top and a denim skirt, Thackeray sported a yellow T-shirt. Netizens found it unusual to see the actress with the politician instead of her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. However, this is not the first time that the actress was spotted with the politician.
Soon after her pictures surfaced on social media, people to the comment section to take a jibe on the actress referencing to Salman Khan's films-- Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger. One of the users wrote, "Tiger zinda hai kya?" another commented, "Real tiger is Thackeray."
On the work front, Disha was recently seen in Bharat, essaying the character of Radha, opposite Salman Khan. She is also shooting for Mohit Suri's Malang, set to release on February 14, 2020.
